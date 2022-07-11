Harvey Elliott Talks Pre-Season and New Signings

Harvey Elliott is in Thailand for the beginning of Liverpool’s pre-season Asia tour and he’s ready for action. The 19-year-old midfielder suffered a huge blow last season with an ankle injury that sidelined him after an incredibly strong start, but he’s determined to make up for the time lost.

“I feel like I’ve worked a lot harder this pre-season, especially knowing how big of a season it is,” Elliott told the club’s website this weekend. “But at the same time, I took my rest as well to make sure I wasn’t over-doing myself and over-working myself. So, I think I had that good mix there and when I was training, I was training as hard as I could and making sure I had a day or a few days’ rest to relax and let my body recover.”

“So, I think I had that good balance and I feel as best as ever coming into this pre-season physically, mentally. With everything to come, I feel like it’s going to be a great pre-season.”

The team has presumably put behind the disappointments of last season (not that there were that many), and Elliott is as keen as everyone else to kick things off.

“I know it’s not going to be easy. We’ve got new, outstanding players coming into the team, so it’s more competition [for a first team spot],” he added. “But I’m ready for the competition and ready to help my teammates and be a team player if needed.”

“I’m so looking forward to it and hopefully we can have the same success again this season, if not make it a lot better.”

Liverpool face Manchester United at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday before heading to Singapore where they’ll take on Crystal Palace.