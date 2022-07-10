Klopp Talk: “There’s a Good Chance That We Play Another Good Season”

Liverpool have kicked off their pre-season with a trip to Bangkok, Thailand, and Jurgen Klopp is delighted at the reception from local supporters.

“We are here for you, for all of you and I hope we can have a good time together and tie the knot between us and our supporters here in Thailand a little bit more, it would be absolutely great”, he said during a press conference.

When asked what the 2022-23 season would look like for Liverpool, Klopp called it a season with space for improvement.

“It’s not about how many games you can win, it’s about: how can we play? You can always do better and that’s what we will try”, he said.

“You always need a little bit of luck, how we all know, if you want to win a trophy. But to play a good season you need first and foremost consistency, that’s what it’s all about and that’s what we will try”, he said.

With his new acquisitions like Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho, Klopp has a wealth of attacking options to pick from, despite the departure of old favourite Sadio Mane.

“I have no doubt about the quality of the boys. We brought in new players – yes, we lost a few players – but we brought in new players; if you want, fresh blood, really helpful.”

And with this quality in mind, he is positive for this season to shape up to be another strong one for the Reds.

“There are no guarantees in football but there’s a good chance that we play another good season, I would say.”