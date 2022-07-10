Reds Receive Warm Welcome in Bangkok

Liverpool FC are set to open their preseason in Thailand on Tuesday, and they were greeted by a throng of excited fans when they arrived in Bangkok today. Manager Jürgen Klopp was thrilled to see so much support ahead of the matchup with rivals Manchester United.

“Thank you very much for the really warm welcome we received already. It’s really nice. It’s my first proper time in Thailand and I’ve heard so many good things about it,” raved Klopp.

“We look forward to the game obviously, and to have some time to spend in the city. We are here for all of you and we hope we can have a good time together, and tie the knot between us and our supporters here in Thailand a little bit more.”

“Usually football matches are the most important thing for us. But in this specific case it’s really more for the people.”

As for who is likely to play on Tuesday, Klopp noted that LFC brought a large squad for a pair of friendlies in Thailand and Singapore, and he is hoping everyone can get a few minutes. It sounds like even the players just returning from playing for their national teams may get a run-out.

“We have 37 players - all generations here - and we have to use all of them. The boys who were on international duty in the summer only arrived today pretty much. They cannot play too long but we will try to give them a few minutes as well.”