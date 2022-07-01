Mo Salah Confident He Can Continue Performing in His Thirties

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after signing his contract extension, Mohamed Salah emphasized his confidence in his performance levels despite his “advanced” age of 30.

He spoke out against the pop belief of decline in a player’s thirties:

“I think everybody now...has started to reach their peak after 30 or something. I am so excited for the next [few] years.”

While reminiscing on what he and the club have won together he also noted how he has changed as a player over his time as a Red.

“It’s different [now]. I have more experience; I know more now. You know the people in the city more, the football more, you know your teammates more, so you just learn every day when you play football. It’s completely different.

“It’s great to see yourself as the ninth-highest top goalscorer for the club, especially when you do it in a short time. It’s something great and I think, as I’ve said many times before, the most important thing is to win trophies. But I think when you score goals and help the team to win games, that’s also what brings trophies. It’s something I’m proud of.”