Official: Mohamed Salah Signs New Three-Year Liverpool Contract

Liverpool have announced that Mohamed Salah is going to be a Liverpool player until 2025. The Egyptian star and lynchpin of Liverpool’s attack inked a new deal today. It was a long, drawn on process and many Liverpool fans worried Salah wouldn’t stay with the club, but it appears he’ll be playing at Anfield for some time to come.

Salah’s new contract is a three year deal that will replace the final year of his old contract and keep the 30-year-old superstar forward at the club through the summer of 2025. Conveniently, that’s also the same timeframe of manager Jürgen Klopp’s recent extension. Paul Joyce is reporting that the Salah deal is worth more than £350k a week.

“I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club,” Salah told the official team site. “ It’s a happy day for everyone. It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.”

With Darwin Nunez signing this summer and Sadio Mane leaving for Bayern Munich, we’ve got a look at what Liverpool’s newest edition of attack looks like. Salah stays.