Rachael Laws, Niamh Fahey, and Taylor Hinds Pick Up End of The Season Awards

The end of season awards keep coming - while Mohamed Salah adds to his personal cabinet, Liverpool FC Women are handing out their own silverware. This time, it’s the oft-overlooked defensive side of the park, as Taylor Hinds, Rachael Laws, and captain Niamh Fahey each received awards, voted on by their own teammates.

Taylor Hinds received the Players’ Young Player of the Season after a scintillating season at full back that saw her contribute often in the march towards promotion. In addition to receiving a couple of Player of the Month awards, her efforts were rewarded earlier in the year when she received a new long term contract with the Reds to keep her on Merseyside. Even us here at TLO Towers agreed she was one of the most important players of the season, so we all can’t wait to see her compete in the FA WSL.

Rachael Laws was voted the Players’ Player of the Season, and after breaking her own clean sheet record at the club, there’s no reason to wonder why. 13 clean sheets in a single campaign, and the FA Women’s Championship Golden Glove award to boot, Laws was a rock in the back and one of the most stable forces through a tough season.

Lastly, captain Niamh Fahey was awarded the Club Person of the Season award for her contributions in leading the team towards the top division. She was named captain in 2020 following the departure of Sophie Bradley-Auckland, and took to the role with pride - becoming a stalwart force in the back, even scoring a time or two. She was able to keep the morale going and push the team through that wonderful 20 match unbeaten run, and secure promotion to the league where they belong. All worthy of recognition after a fantastic year.

Three defensive players receiving the recognition they deserve, after Leanne Kiernan was voted the fans’ Player of the Season, is something to enjoy. Awards all around!