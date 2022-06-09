Leanne Kiernan Named Liverpool FC Women Player Of The Season

Liverpool FC Women announced their Player of the Season on Wednesday, with none other than Leanne Kiernan gaining the top spot. Kiernan received the most votes from fans, winning out over Scouser Missy Bo Kearns and full-back Taylor Hinds.

Kiernan joined the Reds last summer, following her former West Ham manager Matt Beard as he returned to Liverpool. It didn’t take long for her to hit her goal scoring stride, opening her account with a brace against Coventry United in October, and the Irishwoman cruised to 14 goals this season.

14 goals that saw her break the goal scoring record for the women, and become the fifth highest goal scorer for the club across the Men’s, Women’s, and academy squads this season.

Not only that, Kiernan broke the record for fastest hat trick in the 6-0 victory against Blackburn - three goals in six minutes, and the first hat trick for the Reds since Rinsola Babajide in 2020.

It was those 14 goals that helped put together the Reds’ incredible 20 match unbeaten run in the league and secure that promotion and beautiful FA Women’s Championship trophy that they put on display in the parade at the end of the season.

Give her the ball and she’ll score every time, indeed.