Liverpool Club Legend Weighs in on Paris Fiasco

If you haven’t read the excellent first-hand account from Jordan of what it was like to be a Liverpool fan in Paris last weekend, you should. We’ve discussed the conditions that the fans were under at length here, as well as the abysmal response and non-apology statement that UEFA put out immediately after it was clear that blaming fans in the face of unquestionable video evidence wouldn’t work. For Liverpool’s executives, the entire situation was unacceptable.

“The scenes at last Saturday’s Champions League Final were totally unacceptable,” Kenny Dalglish wrote in his Sunday Post column. “What the Liverpool supporters had to go through was appalling. I was at the Stade de France, and the whole thing was an absolute shambles. I thought the fans showed great restraint and patience as they tried to get into the stadium to see the game, only to be faced by tear gas, pepper spray and what appeared local youths intent on causing mayhem.”

“UEFA initially went into defensive mode, but have since offered an apology. They stated ‘No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again’. Absolutely correct.”

Dalglish is referring to the second statement that was put out that also promised an internal investigation into what exactly happened on the day.

“The fans caught up in the chaos deserved an apology and an explanation from UEFA,” Dalglish added. “They could not be seen to undermine the supporters, and attempt to sweep what went on under the carpet. On the back of Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt complaining about incidents around their Europa League Final in Seville, UEFA have got it badly wrong in their two showpiece games.

“I look forward to a detailed account of their findings. Internally, they need to take a good look at themselves.”