Mel Lawley Signs A New Contract With Liverpool Women

Just like with the Men’s team, the Women’s team are locking down their most import contributors ahead of the new challenges in the FA Women’s Super League. First it was Megan Campbell, and on Thursday the club announced a new contract for decisive winger Melissa Lawley.

Lawley joined the Reds in 2019 from Manchester City and has been an integral part of the squad ever since. Fast and willing to take on defenders, her ability to get into the final third and take decisive action has proven well for the squad and Matt Beard’s style of play.

“Mel was outstanding last year. A great character, on the ball fantastic,” Beard told the club website upon the announcement.

“I love the way she can just slow the play down, drop the shoulder, beat a player and turn defence into attack on the counter.

“She came up with some goals last year and some really important assists. It’s just great to see Mel play with that smile on her face and with that freedom.

“I think Mel’s coming to the peak of her career now, and I’m excited to see what she can do back in the Super League.”

The 28 year old played with City for three years before moving to Merseyside, and while she is looking forward to the challenge of the Super League, is also very proud of the things they’ve accomplished to get there.

“It’s a great time to be here and I’m just excited to carry on my journey with this amazing club,” Lawley said.

“Last season was an amazing experience and I know there’s more to come from this group of girls.

“Obviously it’s going to be a challenging year, but with the group of players we’ve got and the staff behind we’ll go in as a together team, work hard and the performances will come.”

As for the Super League ahead? Competing against the best in the country will be sweet.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the top flight again and push on from last season, getting the assists and hopefully scoring more goals, playing with a smile on my face and I know that’s going to happen with this group of girls,” the winger added.

“Beardy has brought the best out of me on the pitch, and I know next season he’s going to push me even more to be even better.”