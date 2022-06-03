Liverpool CEO Bill Hogan on Events in Paris: “We’re Just in Disbelief”

Fans waiting to enter the Champions League final game at the Stade de France in Paris last week were subjected to police brutality and dangerous conditions of overcrowding. Despite, UEFA’s attempts to spin the narrative and blame Liverpool fans, various media figures and the club itself have been vocal about UEFA’s incompetent handling of the event.

Liverpool’s CEO Billy Hogan is continuing to demand answers from French authorities.

“Overall, given the body of evidence through video, photographs, personal experiences – and this is not just from Liverpool fans but from all fans that attended the match; media; English politicians; folks who travelled from literally all corners of the world to be at this match – which people have seen now across social media and other media channels, it’s just utter disbelief”, he said in a recent Q&A.

Claims have been made that thousands of fans showed up without tickets, but they are unsubstantiated.

“In regard to the accusations again that the numbers – 30 to 40 thousand fans – turning up at the stadium, this is the reason why we just keep asking for an open and transparent investigation into the details”, said Hogan.

“We haven’t had the opportunity to have that open investigation. And I just don’t think it’s appropriate for people to be making accusations until we’ve got all the facts.”

It wasn’t just Liverpool fans who were mistreated by local police and event organizers, but Real Madrid fans as well.

“I spoke to my counterpart at Real Madrid yesterday, who made it clear that their fans also had issues. They had major concerns with the matchday operation, including the policing operation around the match”, Hogan added.

“The pain, the grief, the harm, the hurt that they suffered on Saturday, and now to be told by a French minister that only Liverpool fans have been a problem, it’s just disgraceful. Real Madrid have made it clear their fans suffered as well.

“So all I can say is I have a tremendous amount of empathy for our fans, I don’t think it’s fair what’s being said and we’re just in disbelief.”