Sadio Mane’s trophy-laden spell at Anfield looks to be drawing to a close, with the disappointing loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final most likely the last time Liverpool supporters will see the Senegalese in red.

Considering the club’s impressive transfer record under throughout Jurgen Klopp’s reign, work on identifying and securing Mane’s replacement in the squad is likely well underway (if, of course, the accelerated Luis Diaz transfer wasn’t already it).

The rumor mongers have generously looked to pitch in with the recruiting, linking the Reds with all manner of forwards across the continent. However, one surprise name has popped up considerably closer to home.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic is said to be angling for a move away from Stamford Bridge, and the Daily Star alleges, Klopp is reportedly quite interested.

Though they never worked together at Borussia Dortmund prior to Klopp’s departure as manager in 2015, the German coach had seen enough to try to sign the attacker for Liverpool in 2019, ultimately losing the race for his signature to Chelsea when he moved to London for £58m move.

Despite winning the Champions League in 2021, Pulisic has arguably since been proven to have picked the wrong club. The American winger has yet to fulfill on the potential he showed at Dortmund and has fallen down the pecking order under multiple managers. 25 goals and 19 assists across 115 appearances for Chelsea, averaging a goal involvement every 159 minutes has been a disappointing return for a player who had set the Bundesliga alight with his electric pace and devastating finishing.

The 23-year-old also has a concerning injury record, having missed 43 games over the past three seasons, worryingly, due to a mix of muscle, calf and hamstring injuries.

While many Liverpool supporters will likely assume that a center attacker should be priority with Mane leaving and Roberto Firmino past his peak, Klopp and the analytics team will be assessing whether they can rescue Pulisic’s career at Anfield.

Chelsea will surely be loath to sell to a domestic rival, especially as they are facing the prospect of a player exodus following the departure of Roman Abramovich’s wealth from the club. However, if anyone can help the American from Pennsylvania revive his career, it’s Klopp.