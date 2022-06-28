Liverpool Loanee Tipped to Impress In League Two

Among the Academy players to get sent out on loan for this upcoming season is 22-year-old left-back Adam Lewis. The Scouser and lifelong Red has spent much of his Liverpool career on loan across Britain, including, most recently, with Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

Newport County finished eight points below the playoff spots, ending the 2021-22 season in 11th place out of 24 teams. They will be pushing to improve on that and maybe earn promotion into League One. Manager James Rowberry spoke to the club’s official site and spoke about his hope that the addition of Lewis will help them push forward next season.

“I’m delighted to welcome Adam to the club and I’m excited to see how his qualities will improve us as a team,” he said. “I have no doubt that his experience at higher levels, as well as his international pedigree, will be a huge help to our processes to take the club forward.

“I know our supporters will give Adam a very warm welcome when they get the chance to see him!”

Lewis made one senior appearance for Liverpool, playing all 90 minutes in the FA Cup fourth round tie against Shrewsbury Town in 2020, which the Reds won 1-0.