New Henderson Film Highlights the Captain’s Importance

The club have released a 40-minute film in honor of Jordan Henderson, in partnership with Nike, available to watch below and on the Liverpool FC YouTube channel.

The film is less a highlights reel and more a collective reflection on the skipper’s influence over the team, including Jürgen Klopp himself:

“Nothing we achieved in the last few years would have happened without him, that’s easy to say. There are so many important things you do over a season to keep a group together, to keep a group going in difficult moments, and he is great in that,” the manager states.

Teammates, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Alisson, Diogo Jota, and Virgil Van Dijk discuss what the captain has to offer Liverpool on and off the pitch.

The man himself also speaks on his own approach to the game:

“My motivation has always been to prove people wrong and I don’t think that will ever go, I think that will always be the case. I’ve always had to prove people wrong all through my life and I don’t think I’d want it to change now. I’ve learned to deal with it, I’ve learned to use it in a positive way.”

The film gives fans an insight into the game as current Liverpool players see it, and honors a man central to what Klopp’s Liverpool has achieved.