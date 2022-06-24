Liverpool’s Greatest Ever Men’s Goal: Scored by Divock Origi, per Votes

Liverpool FC have made a list of the “130 Greatest Goals” scored by the men’s team over the club’s history (obviously limited by those captured on film).

Rather than list a top 10 in order, as had been the case for the rest of the 119 goals on the list, the final 10 goals were put to a fan vote to determine the goal of the lot.

While you can quibble about your own parameters for what makes the “greatest” goal (keep an eye out for my next article), no one can argue about the pure emotion of the let-off that came with Divock Origi scoring Liverpool’s fourth goal in the comeback against Barcelona in the 2018/19 Champions League semi-final. The fans voted it top of 130 total goals in the running.

While the goal is perhaps not technically brilliant compared to some others on the list, the composure with which Origi took his finish is nothing if not understated: that was a difficult finish, make no mistake.

And it is perhaps an appropriate send off for a man who remains internally a legend, while more general pundits continue to refer to him as a “cult hero.” Origi scored almost exclusively bangers for Liverpool, and perhaps this latest fan-voted honor is only appropriate for the outgoing legend.

You’ve seen it. You’ve seen it often. You probably have a shirt or a poster or a phone screen with it on.

Here it is again.

And here’s the top 10 in order per the result of the vote: