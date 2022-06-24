Liverpool U21 EFL Trophy Draw Completed

Liverpool’s U21 side are one of 16 Premier League Academy sides invited to participate in the EFL Trophy — known for sponsorship reasons as the Papa John’s Trophy — as one of 64 teams competing for the third-most prestigious trophy in English domestic football.

The draw for the group stage has taken place, and the Liverpool U21s will face Accrington Stanley, Rochdale and Salford City in Northern Group D.

Fixture details are yet to be released. Last season the tournament kicked off at the end of August, though it is unclear whether the schedule challenges created by the winter World Cup in Qatar will impact this schedule, or if the interruption will only impact the FA Cup and EFL Cup in England.

The trophy allows Liverpool’s Academy players to gain invaluable experience against full professionals, a challenge in terms of physicality and tactical experience.

Previously ESPN+ has had the rights for the EFL Trophy in America, and Sky carried the tournament in the UK. It’s unclear whether these rights will remain the same, so check in with LiveSoccerTV as the tournament kicks off should you want to tune in.