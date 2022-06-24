Taiwo Awoniyi Closes In On £17.5m Nottingham Forest Transfer, Liverpool To Receive Sell-On

News has been floating around this week that Michael Edwards is the most sought after man in the world of football. It’s largely do to the immaculate transfer and recruitment setup he put into place at Liverpool. The laptop guru is officially gone from Liverpool, but that doesn’t mean the Reds are done benefitting from his work.

Taiwo Awoniyi is on the move to newly promoted Nottingham Forest from Union Berlin for a fee of around £17.5m. The Nigerian striker was a Liverpool player from 2015 to 2021, but never played for the first team for the Reds. After six years of loan moves all over the world, Awoniyi found a permanent with Union Berlin just last summer for a modest £6.5m transfer with a 10% sell-on clause.

Now, just a year later the former Liverpool player is on the move again and the Reds are set to receive £1.5m from Union Berlin. You may be wondering why it’s less than 10%. According to the Echo, club insiders have revealed Liverpool will receive slightly less from the German side due to some finer workings of the deal.

Should Awoniyi complete his medical and the pen ink dries on the paperwork, the deal would be the Tricky Trees record transfer fee. Awoniyi could face off against his former employer for the first time on Saturday 22 October at the City Ground in Nottingham.