LFC Foundation Continues Support For Mental Health Initiatives For Fans Following Champions League Final

Nearly a month after the events of the Champions League final, Liverpool and the LFC Foundation have provided an update on their support for local mental health organizations. This support is aimed at connecting those affected by the events at the Stade de France that night with relevant mental health professionals.

It’s no secret that the actions taken by the French Police at the Stade de France were extremely triggering for many fans that were present at the final, and Liverpool has done well to make sure that the fans are able to get help, should they need it.

This support includes a landing page on the LFC Foundation webpage with links and phone numbers to relevant services, as well as financial assistance to those same services for the likely influx of those in need. In addition, the club and the foundation have also worked closely with Liverpool’s director of public health, Matt Ashton, to create a downloadable toolkit with self care tips, tools for recognizing personal trauma responses, and links to get support.

“It’s vitally important that supporters know there is help out there if they feel they need it,” Matt Parish, the chief executive of the LFC Foundation, said of the update.

“Working together with a number of expert mental health organizations, and with the support of Matt Ashton’s expertise, this latest resource is available to all fans. It not only signposts people where to go for support but also offers advice to those dealing with the ongoing effects of such a distressing event.”

While, unfortunately, the links and support provided by the foundation remain only accessible to those living in Merseyside, it is the kind of support that is often overlooked by large sporting organizations in the wake of terrible events experienced by fans. Events that Liverpool fans are sadly all too familiar with.

“The events in Paris will have been traumatic for many people to witness or experience, and could impact on mood and state of mind,” Ashton added.

“For most people, this is a very natural part of the post-trauma process, and these feelings will resolve after a couple of weeks. However, for a small number of people these feelings will persist.

“Therefore, it is really important that LFC and the LFC Foundation are able to signpost towards wellbeing services and more specialist services as appropriate.”

If anyone is at all struggling with the events of the Champions League final, this writer encourages readers to seek out mental health support as well - it is easier than you may think, and will make all the difference.