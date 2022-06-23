Megan Campbell Signs Contract Extension With Liverpool FC Women

One of the best signings of the summer has decided to make sure she’s here for the long term.

Liverpool FC Women announced on Thursday morning that Megan Campbell has signed a contract extension to keep her with the Reds - as per usual for Women’s contracts - for an undetermined amount of time.

Campbell joined Liverpool last summer from Manchester City as a centerback and full back, and fought back from a bad preseason injury to make an impact in the last five months of the season, with her long throw ins becoming the stuff of legend in crucial victories.

“Meg had a frustrating first half of the season with the injury but she worked really hard to get back to fitness,” manager Matt Beard said of Campbell.

“She then played an integral part in the push for promotion. Her throw-in is so dangerous but she’s a very talented player away from that and she’s fully deserving of this new contract.”

The Republic of Ireland defender herself couldn’t be more excited about the extension and the opportunity to contribute to Liverpool’s return to the FA Women’s Super League.

“Off the back of such a successful season for us as a club, there’s nowhere else I’d rather be,” Campbell said.

“Being able to play consistently for the last five months, managing my load, it’s been nice to be able to be involved in the success of the club.

“A big reason I wanted to stay also is the togetherness of this team; it’s like something I’ve never been a part of before. Everyone fights for everyone, pushing each other in training to do well on the pitch no matter who’s playing in the starting 11 or who’s coming off the bench.

“I think we tend to thrive around each other.”

The Championship league posed it’s own unique set of challenges, but Campbell is looking forward to returning to the Super League and putting that experience there to good use for the Reds.

“I’m really looking forward to being back in the WSL, competing against top teams who are playing in Champions League finals and semi-finals,” the defender continued.

“For us, we want to compete and do as well as we can. It’s going to be a challenge definitely but we’re going to have a long pre-season ready to go into the WSL all guns blazing.”

Not to mention she was able to take part in the trophy parade Liverpool hosted following their historic treble campaign (yes, I said it), with the men’s team showing off their domestic cups and the women able to present their championship trophy to the city.

“Honestly, it was one of the best days of my life, it was incredible to have all the fans there and to be a part of that day with the men and the U23s,” Campbell gushed.

“For us to represent the team on that day on a bus which said ‘Champions’ on the front of it and holding the trophy high is something I’ll never forget.”

Here’s to more trophies in our throw in queen’s future!