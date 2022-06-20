Neco Williams Rumoured to Stay in the Premier League with Fulham Return

After spending half of last season in the south with Fulham, Neco Williams has played well for Wales in World Cup qualifiers and Nations League outings. The young winger/right back was on loan last season, but Liverpool have said that they are not interested in further loan options for the winger.

With Calvin Ramsey incoming, Williams seems set to depart this summer — though the where is up in the air.

It has long been rumored that Fulham might be interested in a permanent move for the Welshmen following generally good reports on his loan spell, but they are not alone in their interest.

Recently both Southampton and PSV Eindhoven have contacted the Reds about the player, and Nottingham Forest, also newly promoted alongside Fulham, are in the race as well.

All options will see Williams playing top division football, though Championship-winners Fulham remain the favorites per the Liverpool Echo. As such, get ready to see Williams tested in the Premier League in the 2022/23 season.