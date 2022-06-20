Rumor Mongering: Midfield Player Swap on the Cards for Liverpool?

Italian website Calcio Mercado Web has suggested that Liverpool are interested in Milan and Italian international midfielder Nicolò Barella, who has impressed for Inter Milan — indeed, his absence through suspension was a major help for Liverpool in last season’s Champions League knockouts. His injury record is very good, making 135 appearances for Inter over his three seasons at the club.

Inter are seemingly asking for a fee in the region of £77.5 million for the midfielder, who scored four and assisted 13 last season.

CMW has suggested that Naby Keïta might be offered to Inter Milan in a player plus cash offer, as Keïta’s deal is currently set to expire next summer.

As with all rumors, it’s possible that this is simply a case of “player Jürgen Klopp complimented who is currently available for sale” + “player with an uncertain contract situation” but Baretta’s age profile (he’s 25) is promising should Liverpool want to try a slight refresh in the midfield.