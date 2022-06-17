Sadio Mané’s Top Five Goals for Liverpool

The first of Liverpool’s famous front three is in his way out. No better way to honor Sadio Mané than looking at all the goals he’s scored. Here’s a proposed top five of them, in no order:

His debut goal: v. Arsenal, 14 August 2017

Mané’s debut goal was the fourth in that 4-3 win against for Arsenal. For me, it’s aligned with the LFCTV commentary now, as I’ve seen it back so many times.

“Mané will chase again. He’s running Chambers again. Brilliant from Sadio Mané. BRILLIANT FROM SADIO MANÉ.”

It’s a goal that signaled Liverpool’s new era, it signaled that we were becoming a very different team. A brilliant solo goal.

He had joined Liverpool that summer, becoming the most expensive African player in the process. This goal was a statement of intent.

Everton: Mané 90+5’ (19 December 2016)

Everyone loves a cheeky derby goal. Everyone especially loves a late derby goal. A winner in stoppage time? We just honored the man with the best ever late, winning derby goal, but here’s Mané with a strong case for number two.

The goal itself isn’t anything excellent: it’s a finish of a Daniel Sturridge shot that narrowly hit the post.

But it’s a late derby goal early in his Liverpool career. Go on Sadio, show us how to dream.

Semi-Final winner v. Manchester City (League Cup, 16 April 2022)

His first goal was great mind. Sliding into the keeper to score? We love it. But the volley for the winner was pure poetry. The lovely little Thiago assist Everything was gorgeous.

Here’s a video of all the angles.

The backheel goal v. Watford (27 February 2019)

My birthday had just gone, we’d drawn 0-0 against Bayern Munich at home. Would we be able to win the tie away? (More about this soon.) Mané gave us a statement of intent.

What an audacious backheel. Taking the piss. Go on, Sadio lad.

And, finally: his best ever moment at his new home:

Turning Neuer, taking the piss out of Bayern Munich (13 March 2019)

I struggle to think of a better goal. Absolute scenes. Mané turns one of the best goalkeepers in the world as the Reds run rampant in Munich.

There are times when you think we’ve won the trophies we have won are trough Mané’s pure force of will.

It was the opening goal. Imagine.

Farewell, Sadio Mané. These were the best of times.

What are your favorites from Mané? Comment below.