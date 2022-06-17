Liverpool & Bayern Munich Reach Agreement Over Sadio Mané Transfer

Perhaps the worst kept secret in Liverpool’s transfer business this summer feels like it took a massive step today as it’s all but confirmed that the Reds and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement over Sadio Mané. Paul Joyce has tweeted that there’s an initial fee of £27.5million for the Liverpool legend. Of course, with a deal like this, there are add-ons. The two clubs have agreed on £5million based on appearances and £2.6million based on individual and team achievements, making the total package worth £35.1million.

The list of superlatives cannot be long enough to praise what Mané has accomplished since joining the club in 2016 for a fee of £34million. The Senegalese star went from a streaky forward without a real position to playing everywhere in the world’s best front three for six seasons. Mané lifted every single club trophy he could’ve after being Jurgen Klopp’s first big signing to transform the club. From his first goal against Arsenal, to the goal against his new club, and everywhere in between, Mané was the main man.

Sadio Mané scoring this on his debut away to Arsenal >>>>>>>>>>>>



What a start to his Liverpool career, and he only got betterpic.twitter.com/76LREcLTyV — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) June 17, 2022

The new era of Liverpool is truly upon us as a legend of Mané’s status departs our ranks. I’m sure good times are ahead with the likes of Luiz Diaz and Darwin Nunez, but it’s okay to be sad today.