Rumour Mongering: Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa Interested in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Transfer season has barely begun and while Liverpool has done work enough to bring in two, potentially three, more players this summer, there’s still some players that are likely to depart.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been rumoured often to be one of those departing players, as he has gone a second season without being able to make a meaningful contribution. Unfortunately the injury he sustained against Roma in 2018 seems to have fundamentally changed the midfielder’s skills and the squad has moved on without him. At 28, he is rumoured to be looking for more consistent playing time to make the best of the career he has left, and no one can really blame him.

As of Thursday there are reports that Aston Villa are targeting Chamberlain to add to their midfield, after securing Philippe Coutinho and Robin Olson permanently following their loans in January. The Villans have also had a departure with Matt Targett headed to Newcastle, and a couple other players likely to follow suit. Manager Steven Gerrard is also thought to be in for another midfielder, in addition to a striker and a left-back.

Chamberlain may need a whole new start in a new squad to get himself back on track, and working under Steven Gerrard - the midfielder he would’ve liked to model his playing style on - might be the way to do it. West Ham is also a potential suitor for Chambo, should their pursuit of Jesse Lingard fall flat.

It is, admittedly, still early in the transfer window and Liverpool are potentially still in for another midfielder themselves. But, should that pursuit also end, Chamberlain may make a last minute call to stay put as chances might open up to him to keep trying to get back into the squad.