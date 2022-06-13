Jota Injured on International Duty

It has been confirmed that Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has sustained a thigh injury while playing for Portugal in the UEFA Nation’s League this week.

The injury is hoped to be minor, as the player complained of muscle pain post-match rather than being forced off. The Portuguese Federation later confirmed Jota picked up a thigh injury.

He had come on in the second half as a substitute in Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to Switzerland Sunday, after starting the two preceding fixtures.

While the extent of the injury is unclear, the club have been informed of “procedures have been undertaken” by the national team’s medical staff per the Liverpool Echo. Further news to come as more information emerges.

Minor muscle injuries will likely remain common as players lack time off during a packed annual schedule in 2022.