Liverpool Transfer Roundup: Latest On Mané, Minamino, Phillips

The talk of the transfer town around Liverpool is what’s going on with Darwin Nunez. Obviously, any time the conversation is about breaking a record transfer fee or thereabouts there’s going to be a lot of excitement. However, these things don’t happen alone so here’s what else is going on in the Liverpool transfer world.

Bayern to submit 3rd bid for Mané?

Earlier this week Liverpool were “insulted” by Bayern Munich’s second bid for Sadio Mané, which included an add on clause that would only be activated if Mané won three straight Ballon d’Or awards. There was some fear that maybe the Liverpool brass would walk away from the table, but the relationship appears to be repaired. John Percy from the Daily Telegraph is reporting this morning that Bayern are expected to make a third bid for £40 million for the Senegalese star. That’s much closer to Liverpool’s valuation of Mané and Bayern are hopeful of completing the deal this week.

Minamino has multiple suitors

It appears that our cup hero is set to depart Liverpool. It’s not a question of if, but rather when and where. In the same report where Percy reported on the Mané latest, he had a few snippets about Takumi Minamino. Percy reported that Ligue 1 side Monaco are the favorites to sign Minamino, while Football Insider also have them “pole position” to sign the Japan international. Liverpool have set a value of £17 million for Minamino, now it’s just down to which team he ends up on.

Phillips could be loaned, not sold

It was basically a foregone conclusion that Nat Phillips would be sold this summer. He was allowed to leave on loan in January and helped Bournemouth gain promotion from the Championship. However, the Liverpool Echo reported today that Phillips could be loaned out again instead of being sold outright. The thinking is that apparently the club see Phillips as a long-term replacement for Joel Matip. We know that Liverpool aren’t afraid to hold on to players if their valuation isn’t met, but this sounds like positioning just to make some teams jump to buy the player.