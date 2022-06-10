 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Transfer Rumors: Calvin Ramsey Signing “Close”

Liverpool look to add depth to right back

By Mari Lewis
Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsey during a Cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie, on January 18, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland
Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

While the news has concentrated on the big-money rumored signing of Darwin Núñez from Benfica — and recent whisperings around Barcelona’s Gavi — the Reds might well make Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsey their second summer signing.

The eighteen-year-old right back would cost a reported £4 million, and would likely add depth to a position sorely lacking it of late. When Trent Alexander-Arnold is rested or injured, his position has been filled by Joe Gomez or James Milner, as on-loan Neco Williams looks all the more likely to leave the club.

Ramsey would usurp the hopes of Conor Bradley, who had impressed on his brief cameos up from the youth side.

While nothing is set in stone as yet, the Daily Mail’s Dominic King has reported that Ramsey is in favor of a move to Merseyside.

