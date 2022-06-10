Klopp Talk: Salah PFA Award “Well-Deserved”

Manager Jürgen Klopp congratulated Mohamed Salah on winning the PFA Player of the Year award following his golden-boot 2021/22 season.

What I really love about this prize is that it’s voted for by the players. That’s the one prize that you should be interested in.

“Whatever the supporters say, your own supporters always say, ‘Oh you’re the greatest’ and all the others say, ‘How can he win it?’

“So, in Mo’s case obviously it’s the numbers, scoring goals. But scoring the most goals and having the most assists, with all the ups and downs during a season, all the things I know about football, that’s a deserved winner.”

Klopp saw the promise in Salah when he was signed, though he perhaps did not anticipate the Egyptian would reach these heights.

“I saw that [how he could improve] when we scouted him, when I saw a lot of videos of Mo. Let me say it like this, he was not the finishing monster we see now.

“I was incredibly excited about the chance to work together with him. We spoke, yes, that was a very good talk but obviously we all need longer to know about a person.

“The moment I knew it will be outstanding [was] when I knew him as a person, because he’s full of desire, he never will stop developing and he’s a workhorse.

“I know we say it a lot but he’s really the first in – maybe around Millie, maybe Millie beats him from time to time – and he’s the last out. So treatment, gym work, all these kinds of things.

“On the pitch, if you tell Mo because of the intensity of the games, ‘Mo, you go in now. Thank you very much’. ‘I’m good, I’m good, get me another 10 balls.’

“So he deserves it absolutely, and that’s why he’s the second-time winner of this wonderful trophy. Well deserved, Mo, by the way!”