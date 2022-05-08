Liverpool U18 Squad Closes Out Season With 5-0 Win Over Newcastle

It has been a strong season for Liverpool across all levels of the club. The Liverpool FC Women won the FA Women’s Championship, while the Men’s senior team is still in contention for the quadruple having made the finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League while mathematically still in the Premier League title hunt.

At the Academy level, the U23 side finished out their season with a trophy in the Lancashire FA Senior cup last week to cap off a strong performance since the turn of the calendar year. The last Academy side to finish out the year was the U18 side, taking on Newcastle on Saturday.

The young Reds came into the match entrenched in the second spot of the U18 Premier League North. Despite the result of the match having no bearing on the finish in the league, Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s squad showed great intensity and attacking verve, racking up five goals on the day.

Bobby Clark, who moved to Liverpool from Newcastle in February, opened the scoring for the Reds against his former club in the eight minute. It was Clark’s 13th goal for Liverpool in the few months since signing for the Reds.

Harvey Blair scored twice for Liverpool on the day. His first came just before the half hour mark, knocking the ball in from a Calum Scanlon cross. Blair also scored the fourth goal for Liverpool, bringing his season tally up to 14.

Luke Chambers completed his excellent season by finding the back of the net with a free kick. Louie Koumas closed out the scoring after coming on as a substitute in the 78th minute.

Coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson was thrilled with his team’s performance in their final outing of the season.

“The lads did really well. With it being the last league game of the season with not a lot to play for, their attitude was really good. We performed really well and scored some really good goals, could have scored more, and it was a nice way to end the league campaign.”