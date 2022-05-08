Klopp Talk: We Will Go Again

It was there for the taking.

Liverpool needed to keep winning to continue putting pressure on Manchester City in the title race; however the Reds were only able to manage a 1-1 draw against Spurs to go top of the table on goal difference.

Similar to the reverse fixture in December, it was an evenly-matched, high-octane contest that saw it’s fair share of thrills and heart-in-mouth moments for both sides.

Heung-Min Son put the Londoners ahead early in the second half, finishing off a counterattack for his 20th goal of the campaign, arguably against the run of play.

The Reds struck back, as Luis Diaz continued his sparkling debut half season, wriggling away from two defenders and shaping a heavily-deflected shot past Hugo Lloris with 15 minutes remaining to reignite the home crowd.

However, despite Jurgen Klopp throwing on an extra attacker in Diogo Jota to try take all three points, Antonio Conte’s well-drilled defense held their ground and escaped Anfield in a vital point in their own race for fourth place

“In this moment, we are disappointed,” Klopp admitted in his post-match interview.

“The boys are more disappointed than I am, that might be because of my age and because I saw pretty much everything already in my life.

“But we will go again.

All eyes turn to City, as Liverpool supporters will hope Eddie Howe’s Newcastle can nick a few points off their rivals in the Sportwash Derby.

“I would love to sit here and say ‘yes, City will drop points’,” Klopp continued when asked about the title race. “The only problem is I can’t see it.

“That’s the problem. I wish I could think differently about it, it’s just that I can’t see it.

“We will see what happens.”

City are potentially in a vulnerable state, having been tragicomically and unceremoniously, dumped out of the Champions League in midweek. However, with a favorable run-in, Klopp is probably right to expect that the league title holders will just about hold on.

Hope still remains however: “First and foremost, we should stop behaving like it’s a funeral,” he continued.

“I didn’t say that to the boys, but that’s a little bit the mood here. We still talk about football and these kinds of things can happen.

“In my life much worse things happened, to be honest, and I’m still here. You overcome things.”

YNWA as all of Red Merseyside hopes for a positive result tomorrow.