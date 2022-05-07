Liverpool 1, Tottenham 1 - Match Recap: Stuck With a Draw At Anfield

Liverpool 1 - 1 Tottenham

Liverpool: Díaz 74’,

Tottenham: Son 58’

Pre-Match

Ibrahima Konaté gets the call to take the place of Joël Matip beside Virgil van Dijk. Elsewhere, Klopp went with the powerhouse midfield trio of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho. The midweek decision-maker Luis Díaz starts in the center forward position, flanked by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.

First Half

Liverpool didn’t start the match as strongly as most would have liked. Both teams were going comfortably head-to-head in the first 15 minutes, with Spurs getting the better of the early chances. First Konaté put in a well-placed sliding tackle to prevent Son Heung-min from attacking. Then it was the unlikely defensive cover of Henderson to stop Harry Kane from getting off a shot against Alisson at close range.

Van Dijk got his head on one of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner deliveries, but it was too high.

28 minutes in, Ryan Sessegnon misjudged a defensive header, forcing Huge Lloris to make a diving save that pushed the ball out of Salah’s path. The Reds began to create some more chances and looked to build up a head of steam in the last 15 minutes of the first half.

Alexander-Arnold took a free kick out wide and narrow on the right. The delivery hit the first man, but it eventually made its way to a Liverpool player who lobbed it back into the box to Díaz.

The Reds get the closest they came to a goal in the 38th minute, with another Trent-to-VVD corner. That time the powerful header smashed off the crossbar.

On the other end, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg returned the favor, with his long range strike ricocheting off the edge of the post.

It was Liverpool with the possession, but they couldn’t make it count before the halftime whistle.

Second Half

The same teams came out for the second half. Liverpool attempted to carve through Spurs’ back five, but they are finding it very difficult.

In the end, it’s a beautiful goal created at the other end and scored by Son that puts the visitors up 1-0 on 58 minutes.

The first changes Klopp decided to make were to sub out Robertson and Henderson for Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota. Tsimikas picked up a yellow card almost immediately. Interesting to discover the referee remembered how to give them.

Thiago set up Salah nicely, but before much could happen, he was blocked by Ben Davies. Liverpool simply could not find a way through today.

Finally, finally, FINALLY it had to be Díaz who shot from outside the area. The ball got a slight deflection that sent Lloris the wrong way for Liverpool’s equalizer.

Final Thoughts and Man of the Match

In the end, Liverpool can only split the points, which means that they were the first ones to cede ground in the battle for the title.