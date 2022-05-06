Klopp Talk: Luiz Díaz is Mates with Everyone Despite Language Barrier

In his pre-Tottenham press conference, Jürgen Klopp was effusive in his praise of Luis Díaz after the new signing came on to change the game in Spain midweek.

“He made a real impact, in any squad in the world there’s enough room for a world class player. That’s what Luis is, that’s why we were so desperate to get him and happy to get him. He makes all the difference. Thank God we made that decision as he helped everywhere.”

The manager didn’t limit his praise to his actions on the pitch, however, also focusing on what the Colombian adds interpersonally to the squad:

“He communicates to everybody without really speaking the language. He’s really close with Curtis [Jones] and Harvey [Elliott] and have no idea how they talk!”

Football is itself its own language in a way — and Spanish and English are certainly not impenetrable to each other — but the ease of communication is really interesting when combined with considerations of the immediate impact Díaz has had on the side.

While the anecdote is, in itself, quite funny (and is a part of the global game that we don’t talk about enough!), it also speaks to how perfect Díaz is for this Liverpool side, albeit from the direction of team chemistry rather than style of play.

That he was able to come in and fit so seamlessly in terms of personality as well as his performances in a footballing sense speaks to him as a player and person as well as the continued success of Liverpool’s transfer strategy,

While Spurs got their man in the winter window as well, Liverpool will be chuffed with the importance of Díaz — and long may it continue.