Liverpool Look to Swoop As Guardiola Admits Man City “Need Time” To Recover

More than a few Liverpool supporters breathed a sigh of a relief when Real Madrid somehow completed the most improbable of comebacks to dump a vastly-superior Manchester City side out of the Champions League semifinal.

There likely is not another team in world football that—at least on paper—matches up to Liverpool’s world class squad quite like City does. So while Carlo Ancelotti’s batshit crazy Madrid side will be no pushovers in the final in Paris, most Reds supporters will see the Spanish giants as the lesser of two evils.

However, as Liverpool legend and pundit Jamie Carragher noted in his post-match commentary on the American broadcast, the famous result might have also given the Reds the edge as they push their Mancunian rivals in the tightest of Premier League title races.

With City suffering yet another catastrophic meltdown on the European stage under Guardiola, Carragher has estimated that morale within the City locker room could be affected even as they seek to hold the Reds off in the final three matches of the season.

City manager Pep Guardiola seemed to be of a similar sentiment in speaking after the game:

“Well, this will definitely have a positive impact on the Real Madrid players,” he told reporters looking shell-shocked in his post-match interview. “On us, I don’t know really.”

“We need time now, one or two days. But we will rise, we will come up.

The defending league champions would appear to have a fairly simply run-in on paper, taking on Eddie Howe’s impressive Newcastle on Sunday before ending the campaign with fixtures away to out-of-form sides Wolves and West Ham.

“We’ll have to do it with our people,” Guardiola continued, doing his best Steve Jobs impression sporting a black turtleneck with matching trousers.

“The players gave everything, we were so close, really, really close, but in the end, we could not do it…it’s tough for us, we cannot deny.”

Liverpool will have a chance to go top of the table on Saturday as they take on a Champions League-chasing Tottenham.