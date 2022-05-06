Mohamed Salah Named Football Writers’ Association Player Of The Year

The Football Writers’ Association held their annual awards ceremony on Thursday and though these writers were not considered part of the voting body, Mohamed Salah was voted the 2021-22 Player of The Year to recognize his stunning achievements. The Egyptian has scored 30 goals, so far, and provided 15 assists (again, so far) in the season that sees the Reds still in the race for that historic quadruple. This is also the second time Salah has won the trophy, the first being in 2018.

“It feels great,” said Salah, at the Footballer of the Year Dinner at The Landmark hotel in London.

“First of all, I want to thank everybody who voted for me. Of course, journalists are a big part of the football family. Hopefully we can win some more this season.

“I just try to enjoy my football and enjoy my time at the club, help the team to win trophies – that’s the most important thing.”

There has, thankfully, been no shortage of trophies since Salah arrived at Liverpool, and the work continues as Liverpool next face Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Saturday - four games remaining in the season.

“We have been together for five years now, most of us – some players more than five years. We know what it takes to win,” Salah continued.

“We just try to give our 100 per cent. We need to focus on each game. You could see that also in the last game, we were 2-0 down in an away game and we managed to come back. That’s really important, for our mindset as well for the next game.

“We have that mindset that we can win any trophy.”

All of the trophies are still on the table, and a result on Saturday will just continue to push the Reds even closer to that goal.