Liverpool U23s Beat Burnley to Win Silverware

The Liverpool FC yutes finished off their season in style as they clinched a piece of silverware. Having dispatched Preston North End and Blackpool in previous rounds, Barry Lewtas’ boys found themselves facing off against Burnley in the Lancashire FA Senior Cup final at the Lancashire FA County Ground.

Liverpool named a strong side featuring the likes of Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley and Rhys Williams. The Reds started brightly with the in-form Jack Bearne threatening early. First, his header from an Owen Beck cross was saved by Sam Waller. The Burnley goalkeeper again saved from him minutes later in a duel. Bearne then had an effort from around 25 yards out saved by Waller, who also managed to prevent the loose ball from landing in the back of the net.

Some heroics from keeper Marcelo Pitaluga kept the game level, with a one-on-one save against Joe McGlynn, and a save from Max Thompson.

Liverpool’s best chance to go ahead came five minutes into the second half when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Bearne. However, Leighton Clarkson’s penalty kick was saved by Waller, before McGlynn found space at the other end and hit the side-netting.

The Reds continued attacking, and in the 59th minute, Bearne won a free-kick on the right-hand side. Leighton Clarkson’s delivery was only half-cleared but James Norris would lash a spectacular half-volley into the net from distance.

Liverpool then took control of the goal, with man-of-the-match Norris at the heart of everything. They would, of course, see the result through and go on to lift the trophy. Congrats, lads!