Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Again Linked to Christoph Baumgartner

Christoph Baumgartner was linked with Liverpool FC after some impressive performances for Austria in Euro 2020. He eventually decided to stick it out at Hoffenheim for the season, and well... would you guess it, we have a serious case of transfer rumour recycling.

After a season where he’s registered six goals in 27 appearances, Baumgartner’s name is again making the rounds in the rumour mill. According to a report from Bild, the attacking midfielder remains linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, but now Leicester City and Sevilla have also joined the race for his signature.

These clubs will have to meet a reported €30million (£25.2m) release clause in his Hoffenheim contract, which apparently depends on what league the buyers are from. His terms with the German side are due to run until 2025.

The fee would not be outrageous, and there’s a potential fit here with Liverpool looking to bolster its midfield... however, Liverpool already have a shiny new attacking midfield attacking in Fabio Carvalho. Links with Aurélien Tchouaméni would suggest that the club are looking at a physical/defensive presence in the middle of the park. Perhaps, more of a need would open up with the potential departures of Oxlade-Chamberlain or Milner but that remains to be seen.

If Baumgartner wants a step up from Hoffenheim, Sevilla could offer him Champions League football, or he could opt to join the rebuilds of Manchester United or Leicester City. Time will tell.