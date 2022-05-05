Liverpool To Face Real Madrid In Champions League Final

We knew it might happen, but after a match in which Real Madrid scored twice in stoppage time and then a penalty in extra time, Manchester City were defeated - sending Madrid to meet Liverpool in Paris in a couple weeks.

A repeat of that fateful 2018 final is now on the books, with Liverpool playing as the home team, although some major changes have been made since then. Virgil Van Dijk is fit, Alisson Becker is well established in goal, and Mohamed Salah? He’s looking for his revenge.

Images of that last final have been burned into the minds of all the fans - Salah walking off in tears, Karius’ missed saves due to being fully concussed - so the chance to replace them with joyous ones is the most exciting thing. Especially in a city like Paris, where Liverpool last defeated Madrid in a final. In 1981.

Liverpool, for all their mistakes yesterday against Villarreal, are practically in their best form and now have the chance to rectify the lost match that set them on this path. With more matches than ever between now and the final, too, there is plenty of time to maintain their fitness as Madrid will have a little bit more rest. Madrid will be looking at us to wear ourselves out before May 28th.

The sides will meet at the Stade de France in Paris and hopefully it’ll go a lot better than last time.