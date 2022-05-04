Liverpool FC have made their third Champions League final in five years. When quizzed about who out of Manchester City or Real Madrid they would prefer to face, most of the team deflected, saying it would be a tough final regardless of the opponent. Not Mo Salah.

“I want to play Madrid, I have to be honest. City is a really tough team, we played against them a few times this season. I think personally, I would prefer Madrid. We lost in the final to them so I want to play against them and hopefully win it.”

The events of Kiev 2018 are clearly still on his mind. When asked about the prospect of the quadruple, Salah, like Dua Lipa, is open to all possibilities:

“For sure, for sure. Maybe not in the beginning of the season, I always focus on Champions League and Premier League, but now we are close for everything so why not? After we beat City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup [when he started to think about Quadruple], but even in the Champions League group stage we played amazing, we had a tough group and played amazing. I started to think we were going to win the Champions League since then.”

Up the Champions League Final-making Reds.