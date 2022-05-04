Mane in Sole Possession of CL Knockout Record

In a season where Sadio Mane has seemingly scored in every big game for both club and country, he did it again. After rounding the keeper in the 74th minute, Sadio Mane scored and made it 3-2 for Liverpool FC against Villarreal, and the Reds were well on their way to Paris.

With that goal, Sadio Mane overtook Didier Drogba to become Africa’s highest goalscorer in the Champions League knockout stages.

Sadio Mané now has the outright most goals in the Champions League knockout stages by an African player (15) pic.twitter.com/vSOjCHMJ0s — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) May 3, 2022

Since his first appearance in the UEFA Champions League during the 2017-18 season, only Real Madrid striker and amateur blackmailer Karim Benzema (16) has more knockout stage goals than Mane. Sadio and Liverpool FC could very well line up against Real Madrid in the final billed on May 28, at the Stade de France in Paris. Real Madrid will be looking to overcome a 4-3 deficit against Manchester City back at home in the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.