Villarreal vs. Liverpool: Champions League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

VILLARREAL VS LIVERPOOL

| Tuesday, May 3rd |

Champions League | Estadio de la Ceramica

8PM BST/3PM EST

The Reds take their well-earned 2-0 advantage down to Spain, with just 90 minutes standing between them and a third Champions League final in five seasons. That is if Liverpool can get a result equal to or bettering a 1-0 defeat. It’s a big “if” but a manageable one.

Villarreal didn’t offer much in the way of attack in the reverse fixture, but the Yellow Submarine will need to come out of their shell if they want their Cinderella story to continue. However, if the hosts do come out and attack, that’ll leave a lot of space for the Reds to attack into and exploit.

It’ll probably be a nervy 90 minutes, especially if Villarreal can nab that all-important first goal, but the Reds should have more than enough to go through on aggregate, if not with yet another away win in Europe.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Villarreal vs. Liverpool

Television: BT Sport 2 (UK); Paramount+ (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); SONY TEN 2 (India); beIN Sports Connect (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 1 (Nigeria); beIN Sports 3 (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Paramount+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

VILLARREAL

Team lineups posted approximately one hour before kickoff.

LIVERPOOL

Team lineups posted approximately one hour before kickoff.

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community on The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match in the 2021-22 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, and tactical discussion.