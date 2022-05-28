Andy Robertson Remembers the Greatest Day of His Career

As the prospect of another Champions League final against Real Madrid looms, Andy Robertson remembers what he calls the pinnacle of his career thus far.

Though the Reds were unsuccessful the last time they faced Real, the next year saw them win number six against Spurs — this time in Madrid instead of against them. For Robertson, who has now won everything it was possible to win with Liverpool, the highlight of his career was hoisting that European cup in 2019.

“When I look back on that night, the smile I have on my face any time I come across pictures or memories of me seeing my fiancée or my mum and dad on the pitch, or my little one on the pitch, how happy they all were and everything,” Robertson said.

“It’s the happiest – without taking away all my family stuff that I’ve been happy about – in football, for the days after that I just couldn’t stop smiling. And for me, that’s definitely the fondest memory.”

The magic of a cup run is what pushed it above the Premier League title the following year.

“Winning the Premier League and everything was great but it’s more of a long slog, and obviously COVID had hit and everything like that,” Robertson continued. Though the Reds ended their 30 year league drought, Covid required them to lift the trophy in a mostly empty stadium and forego the usual celebratory parade.

“But when I look back on one day, that day in Madrid, the build-up, everything before the game, getting videos off people that mean a lot to me and then going out and performing like we did and getting our hands on the big trophy, it just makes me smile every time I think about it.”

Win or lose tonight, Liverpool fans are going to party and celebrate the incredible accomplishments of this team of men who played every game it was possible to play this season and made each one count. Hopefully this night will end with a new memory for Robertson to cherish as his best.