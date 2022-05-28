CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL 2022: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

LIVERPOOL VS. REAL MADRID
| Saturday, May 28th |
| Champions League | Stade de France, Paris
8PM BST/3PM EST
We’ve come to the last match of the year after an insane, exhilarating season. Liverpool are in Paris getting the chance for a rematch against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid
Television: BT Sport 1 (UK); CBS (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Sony Ten 4 (India); beIN Sports Connect Malaysia (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (Nigeria); beIN Sports Connect Singapore (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Streaming: Paramount+ (USA); BT Sport App (UK)| Online Radio: LFCTV GO
LIVERPOOL
Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff
REAL MADRID
Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff
THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG
Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff
