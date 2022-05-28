 clock menu more-arrow no yes

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL 2022: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

Live coverage of Liverpool’s huge Champions League final match against Real Madrid with team news, television and streaming options, and an updated liveblog throughout the match.

By epicskyline
/ new
Liverpool FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22 Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

LIVERPOOL VS. REAL MADRID

| Saturday, May 28th |
| Champions League | Stade de France, Paris
8PM BST/3PM EST

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Television: BT Sport 1 (UK); CBS (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Sony Ten 4 (India); beIN Sports Connect Malaysia (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (Nigeria); beIN Sports Connect Singapore (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Paramount+ (USA); BT Sport App (UK)| Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

REAL MADRID

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

