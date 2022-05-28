Salah: “I Was Celebrating As If We Had Won The League”

When Mohamed Salah scored the go-ahead goal against Wolverhampton in the 84th minute of Liverpool’s final Premier League match of the season, his celebration was one of pure jubilation. Nearly everyone who saw it speculated that the Egyptian thought his goal had clinched the Premier League title for his side.

Unfortunately, in the 25 minutes since Salah had entered the match, Manchester City had turned a 0-2 deficit into a 3-2 lead, and the title had slipped out of Liverpool’s grasp.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, Salah spoke with BT Sport about the euphoria of scoring that goal and the disappointment that followed upon hearing Liverpool would fall just short of the title once again.

“Everyone in the dressing room was disappointed,” said Salah. You can see in a picture that my friend sent me when I celebrated after scoring. The way I celebrate was crazy.”

The celebration was cut short when he reached the stands and asked supporters what was happening between City and Aston Villa.

“After I celebrated I asked the fans immediately what the result was and they told me 3-2. I asked the fans because when I went onto the pitch I asked the players behind the bench for the score and they said Villa were 2-0 up.

“So Villa were winning, I thought maybe City could score one or two. So in my mind, my goal was going to win the league. In my mind, I was celebrating as we had won the league, until that moment. So we all celebrate, everyone comes to me and I ask the fans ‘what’s the result?’ and they told me 3-2 [to Man City].

“But after the game, everyone in the dressing room was very disappointed. I was really disappointed, but this is football and you have to accept it.”

It’s hard to imagine the depths of the disappointment that must have been felt in the dressing room after the match for those who were on the pitch and thought the league had been won. Fortunately, the Reds have a chance to end the season on the highest of high notes against Real Madrid tomorrow.