Manager Jürgen Klopp earlier said that Thiago’s injury news was better than we may have hoped after the midfielder picked up an injury at the end of the Premier League season.

Despite the sharp turnaround, after assessing Thiago’s scans and integrating him in training the chances we see Thiago in Paris are high.

Klopp has said that it “looks good” for both Fabinho and Thiago. The Spaniard has travelled with the team to Paris ahead of the final tomorrow.