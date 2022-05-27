Roberto Firmino’s contract situation has received significantly less coverage than the extension saga of Mohamed Salah and even Sadio Mane. However, the Brazilian—like the other two members of Jurgen Klopp’s first serious Liverpool attacking trio—will also be entering the final year of his contract next season.

While CEO Tom Werner recently suggested that FSG would prefer for his two long-time attack partners to remain at Anfield past next summer, there has been little news about the club’s stance on Firmino’s situation.

However, the player himself has made his position known: he wants to run it back.

“I want to stay,” the 30-year-old said speaking to Brazilian outlet TNT Sports Brasil ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

“I’m very happy here. ”

“I’m grateful to God to be here playing at a great club with great players, winning titles, and my wish is to stay.

“I want to be here, I’m happy here, and that’s all I can say—I want to stay.”

Once considered indispensable, niggling injuries, patchy form and relentless squad evolution has seen the Reds dynamic forward drop down the pecking order in attack, as the likes of Diogo Jota and Mane get more and more minutes in Firmino’s false nine role.

As a club servant who has been so central to Liverpool’s success in the Klopp era, Firmino has more than earned honorable treatment from the club, be it a chance to earn his way back into regular playing time or the opportunity to take on a new challenge elsewhere.

The hope will be that the situation does not drag late into next season.