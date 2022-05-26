Klopp: Winning CL Would Make “Great Season” Fantastic

Speaking at a press conference held at Liverpool FC’s AXA Training Centre, Jürgen Klopp mused about the prospect of adding a Champions League win to cap the longest of football seasons.

“Without (winning) the Champions League it would be a great season.” “With the Champions League, winning the Champions League would be a fantastic season. As easy as that. So there are still levels. That’s absolutely fine.” “We don’t think that because we won our two competitions (FA Cup and League Cup) and were close in a third competition (Premier League) that... yeah, we wouldn’t care about that. That’s of course not the case. No. You never know how often you will reach a Champions League final, you better use the few opportunities you get. So for us it’s now really special, the third time in the last five years. That’s really special with this group.”

In a season that has seen Liverpool achieve so much already, adding a third Champions League final appearance in five years to two Wembley Cup wins and a final-day league chase is an almost unfathomable final chapter. Winning number seven is a big deal on its own, but in the context of the journey Liverpool has been on this season, it would also elevate the other two cup wins and make it an unforgettable season for the Red faithful as a whole.