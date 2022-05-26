Jordan Henderson: “You Don’t Need Any More Motivation To Win A Champions League Final”

The big day - the Champions League final - is only three more sleeps away, roughly, and that means press duty. Thankfully, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah were on hand on Wednesday to discuss their feelings ahead of what some are looking at as a revenge match against Real Madrid - another chance to put those ghosts from 2018 to rest.

(“Some” might also include Salah himself).

Salah has his own reasons for wanting vengeance against Real Madrid, and considering both sides are now very different to the squads that lined up together in Kyiv in 2018, there’s every reason to use that as motivation.

Henderson, though, disagrees.

“I can understand from Mo’s point of view, it was a very emotional time, it was very tough for him and tough for everyone,” the captain said in Wednesday’s press conference.

“But for me, you don’t need any more motivation to win a Champions League final.

“It was all you dreamed of as a kid, to play big games and they don’t get any bigger than a Champions League final: they (Real Madrid) are a world-class side with some world-class players.”

Henderson played in the same match that Salah was injured out of in 2018 and experienced the loss just as acutely as the Egyptian - although without the added injury blow. They’ve experienced the same highs and lows together as teammates do and Henderson was open about that fact.

“I would say winning the Champions League in Madrid was probably the biggest moment in my career, the most special, to get over the line to finally win the Champions League after going so close the year before,” continued the midfielder.

“It was a really emotional time for me, I would definitely put it as number one in my career so far.

“(2018) was a very low point in my career, to get so close to your dream and then for it to be taken away at the last hurdle was pretty tough to take. But looking back I learned a lot and we used that experience to be better, stronger and to win a year later made it even more special.

“You never know when the last chance to play a Champions League final is, that is why the next opportunity is the biggest one and this opportunity on Saturday is huge. It is everything to us and that is why we will give it everything.

“Things can change so quickly in football but we have worked for a long period of time, worked tirelessly for years, they (finals) don’t just happen and when you get them you have to be ready.”

Henderson would know, too, having lost his fair share of finals and leagues. Every chance is a result of hard work and determination, and this squad has got that in spades... in addition to a hunger for revenge.