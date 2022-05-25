Jürgen Klopp Wins LMA Manager of the Year

Tuesday evening saw Jurgen Klopp presented with the LMA Manager of the Year award after another remarkable season in charge of Liverpool FC.

The award is voted for by fellow professional managers and can be awarded to any coach in England’s top four tiers. This is the second time the Liverpool boss has won the award. Previously, he was also recognised for his efforts during the 2019/20 season after ending Liverpool’s 30-year wait for the top-flight title.

Sir Alex Ferguson was on hand to present Klopp with the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy. The Manchester United legend was in the mood for some jokes as he handed over the trophy to the German, exclaiming, “This is agony, absolute agony... Jürgen Klopp”.

“I should have told him to go to Scunthorpe United.” quipped the Scotsman, making fun of his advice for Klopp to “go to a club with history” twelve years ago. The Liverpool manager responded: “I couldn’t understand anything he said… I’ve improved through working with Robbo and Kenny.” Just some good-natured ribbing all-around.

“This being voted for by my colleagues is obviously most important prize you can get. “I don’t believe in individual prizes in football generally, it is a team sport and I would be nothing without these boys there. It is all about what we can do together and what we did together.”

Remarking on the season Liverpool has had, Klopp was reflective and grateful for the team supporting him:

“It is a great honour and it was an insane season. The last matchday when only two games were meaningless and, in the rest, we all played for absolutely everything. “It was a bit nervy, it wasn’t the best outcome for us, but we are already over it. And when you win a prize like this you are either a genius, or you have the best coaching staff in the world – I am here with four of my coaching staff, and they know how much I appreciate them.”

Klopp was also named the Premier League Manager of the Season on Monday evening, beating off competition from Eddie Howe, Patrick Vieira, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Frank. Congratulations boss! Win the big one on Saturday.