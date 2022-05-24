Aurélien Tchouaméni Reportedly Agrees To Personal Terms With Liverpool — AND Real Madrid

AS Monaco’s Aurélien Tchouaméni is a wanted man. It has been reported over the past few weeks that Liverpool and Real Madrid have been pushing hard to secure the transfer of the young holding midfielder, with a decision to be made sometime this week ahead of the Champions League final between...Liverpool and Real Madrid.

French outlet RMC Sport has reported that Tchouaméni has agreed to personal terms with both Liverpool AND Real Madrid ahead of announcing his and Monaco’s final decision. It’s an unusual order of events, but one very recently seen with Kylian Mbappé when he had agreed to terms with both PSG and Real Madrid.

Liverpool were seen as the leaders in the chase for Tchouaméni up until Mbappé decided to stay at PSG. Real Madrid are now expected to pivot and use funds earmarked for the attacker for the young holding midfielder in an effort to secure his signature. Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell is milking the situation for every last euro, stating that it would take a very aggressive offer to win the transfer war.

Monaco director Paul Mitchell on Aurelien Tchouameni deal for Real Madrid or Liverpool: “I don't have a preference to be honest. Of course, important fee is needed” tells RMC. #transfers



“Offers have to be very aggressive if they want us to sell a top player like Tchouameni”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2022

From a sporting perspective, both Liverpool and Real Madrid see the 22 year old Tchouaméni as a key building piece at the base of midfield as both squads look to revamp aging midfields. Liverpool have stocked up on young creative talents like Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, but could really use some steel at the base of midfield. Like with Ibrahima Konaté this season. Liverpool could bring Tchouaméni in and give him time to bed in, spelling Fabinho earlier in the season with less pressure until he is ready for a more regular role. He would be the successor for the Brazilian and his telescoping legs in a couple of season’s time most likely.

Real Madrid are slowly moving on from one of the best midfields in recent history of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Casimiro. They already have one of the best young midfielders in fellow Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga, and the two would potentially create a fearsome partnership in the spine of the Spanish club.

For now, fans of both clubs will have to sit and wait to see which way the pendulum swings.