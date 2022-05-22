Henderson Disappointed But “It’s Not Over Yet”

It really looked like Liverpool had a chance to steal the Premier League title from Manchester City for most of the afternoon. Aston Villa led City 2-0 after 70 minutes, and if Liverpool could just find a goal they would be in position to take the title. The Reds did get their goal to take the lead over Wolverhampton, but not before City got three of their own to go ahead of Villa and retain the title.

It was a bitter pill to swallow and leaves us all feeling disappointed, but there are so many reasons to be proud of this team. With one more trophy to play for, the Reds still have a chance to end the season on a high note, and that was the message of captain Jordan Henderson after the match.

“Obviously we’re a little bit disappointed, we’ve got to say congratulations to City of course, but then focus on the job next week,” Henderson told Sky Sports.

The quadruple dream has been dashed, but the treble is still on with Liverpool set to take on Real Madrid for a chance to win their 7th European Cup in Paris on Saturday.

“A huge match against a really good side and we’ll have to be at our very best if we want to come away with the trophy,” said Henderson. “We didn’t play particularly well, as well as we can [against Wolves]. To fall behind it’s never easy, but in the end, we came through really well and scored some good goals, and found a way to win.

“We didn’t really know what the score was [at City], we heard from the fans but I lost count, We did what we had to do to win the game and we got the job done. We’ve been in this position before but it’s tough.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t enough. We can’t have too many issues, we did absolutely everything all season right until the last day. If you had said we’d be here in January, we would have bit your hand off. I’m very proud of the boys but it’s not over yet.”

It’s not over yet. There is still a chance to be crowned champions of Europe. We go again.