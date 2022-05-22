Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Win Over Wolves

One point. Coming into the match with Wolves, Liverpool were one single point behind Manchester City. It looked like Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa would do their part, getting out to an improbable 2-0 lead while Liverpool were knotted with Wolves at 1-1. Five minutes of madness saw everything undone as Manchester City stormed back for a 3-2 win despite Liverpool finding the back of the net two more times themselves. In the end, after 38 games, it was one single point that denied Liverpool a Premier League title again.

Let’s take a look at some of the winners, losers, and other narratives around the game.

Winners

The Entire Squad

What a season it has been for Jürgen Klopp and his mighty Reds! For the third time under his leadership, and for the fourth time ever, Liverpool eclipsed the 90 point mark in the league. Contributions have come from players up and down the roster, and their efforts should absolutely be lauded despite falling just short of winning the Premier League. This is the best Liverpool squad from top to bottom I have aver seen.

Sadio Mané

What a second half of the season it has been for Mané! He was on the mark again against Wolves for his 16th goal in the Premier League., and it was his 13th goal in all competitions since returning from the African Cup of Nations. His all around play as a central striker has been a revelation, and he was at his best again today. He battled hard to win the ball back time after time, and showed great physicality and quickness to turn away from pressure. He had four key passes and beat two men on the dribble while also making two tackles on the defensive side.

Golden Reds

With his goal today, Mohamed Salah finished with 23 goals in the Premier League, tied with Son Heung-Min for the Golden Boot. It is the third time in five years that Salah has finished at the top of the goal scoring chart. Salah also won the Playmaker of the Season award with 13 assists, finishing just ahead of teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold. Not too shabby for a one season wonder.

On the other end of the pitch, Alisson Becker earned the Premier League Golden Gloves award after earning 20 clean sheets!

Losers

Injury Concerns

Thiago walked off the field and straight down the tunnel after overhitting a pass towards the end of the first half, and he was replaced by James Milner to start the second half. Sky Sports is reporting it is a hamstring injury, with Thiago being a major doubt for the Champions League final. It would be a huge loss for Liverpool, especially with the uncertainty if Fabinho will be fully fit.

Five Minutes of Madness

It was always unlikely that Liverpool would finish the day with the Premier League title, but they were handed hope after Aston Villa jumped out to an improbable 2-0 lead over Manchester City. Five minutes of madness between 76’ and 81’ saw Manchester City storm back with three goals to deny Liverpool a Premier League title. It’s the hope that gets you.

A Tribute to Divock Origi

Sadly, Origi picked up an injury in the last training session before the match against Wolves, so he was not able to suit up one last time for Liverpool at Anfield. Thankfully, the club and the Anfield faithful gave him a wonderful send off after the match befitting of his status of a club legend for the massive goals he has scored. He walked out to a guard of honor from his teammates as the fans chanted his name. We will miss you Divock, football without Origi is nothing.

Forever a Liverpool legend ❤ pic.twitter.com/mIlpW3Yddr — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022

What Happens Next

Liverpool still have business to take care of in Paris next weekend as they look to complete the cup treble. The Reds will play their 63rd match of the season next Saturday as they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League finals.